14,400 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,754. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

