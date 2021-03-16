$153.58 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post sales of $153.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.56 million to $153.60 million. VSE posted sales of $177.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $689.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $701.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $808.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of VSEC opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. VSE has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $534.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.54 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VSE by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

