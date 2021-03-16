$154.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $154.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.70 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $610.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $635.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $619.65 million, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

