160,000 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,000. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for 1.3% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. 25,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,800. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

