173,958 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.33% of Worthington Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 314,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 31.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 51,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

