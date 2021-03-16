1,800,000 Shares in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,000. INSU Acquisition Corp. III makes up 1.8% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,114,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIIIU traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,754. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

