1,899,998 Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,899,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,470,000. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV comprises 2.0% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.04% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

FTIV traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 3,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,860. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

