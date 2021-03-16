$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

CPB opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

