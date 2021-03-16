$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dana stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

