200,000 Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,657,000.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 6,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,973. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

