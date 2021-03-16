21Vianet Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNET opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

