236,620 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 236,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,971.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $686,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $859.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

