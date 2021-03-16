24,605 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.33. 7,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,663. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

