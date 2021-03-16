$25.31 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $25.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.39 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $22.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $103.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $105.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $107.98 million, with estimates ranging from $104.69 million to $111.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $414.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,220 shares of company stock worth $996,978. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

