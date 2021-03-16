250,520 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.33% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,792. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,386 shares of company stock worth $61,211 in the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

