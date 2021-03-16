26,666 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Bilibili accounts for 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,421,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after buying an additional 582,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after buying an additional 317,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Bilibili by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after buying an additional 260,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of BILI traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

