$268.91 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce sales of $268.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.62 million to $270.20 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $178.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

UBSI opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after buying an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,949,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

