$29.15 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce $29.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $113.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.71 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

