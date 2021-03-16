2key.network (2KEY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $395,072.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. 2key.network has a market cap of $3.15 million and $395,072.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035573 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,451,045 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

