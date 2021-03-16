$3.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $3.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $57.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $140.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $219.70 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $425.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.