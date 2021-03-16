30,744 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. Teladoc Health accounts for about 2.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC traded up $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,439. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.78 and its 200-day moving average is $218.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $78,462,365. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

