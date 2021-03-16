$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce sales of $31.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.79 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $212.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

