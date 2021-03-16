$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce sales of $31.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.79 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $212.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.