$32.32 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce sales of $32.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

VCYT opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

