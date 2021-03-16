32,190 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Purchased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

INDB stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,082. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

