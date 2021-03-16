34,329 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Envista stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

