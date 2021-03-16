360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.51 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.