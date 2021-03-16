$39.70 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $39.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $36.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $152.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $152.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $538.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

