$392.58 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $392.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.30 million and the highest is $395.40 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $318.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.68 and a 200 day moving average of $326.45. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

