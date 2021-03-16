3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.88. 5,382,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,420,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $14,343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3D Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,999 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

