3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,216.60

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,216.60 ($15.89) and last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 768452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175.50 ($15.36).

Several brokerages have recently commented on III. Citigroup raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,145.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,083.96.

In related news, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). Also, insider Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 900,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,744,707 over the last 90 days.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

