3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

