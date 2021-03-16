3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of 3M worth $168,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

MMM stock opened at $189.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.07. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

