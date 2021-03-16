$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

SCHW stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

