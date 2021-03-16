455 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,198.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

