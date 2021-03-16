$48.10 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce sales of $48.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $50.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $41.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $185.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.30 million, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $515.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

