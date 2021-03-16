$48.75 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post $48.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.40 million and the lowest is $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $187.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $184.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.44 million, a PE ratio of 154.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

