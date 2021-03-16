$553.47 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce $553.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $546.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.