$59.14 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce $59.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.92 million and the highest is $59.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $249.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -425.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,796,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,240,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 65,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

