5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.80 and traded as high as C$4.79. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 141,766 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$391.11 million and a PE ratio of 177.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.80.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

