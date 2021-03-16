$62.67 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post sales of $62.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.50 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $225.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $217.83 million, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HFWA opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

