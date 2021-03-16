$628.86 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $628.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.63 million. Copart posted sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

