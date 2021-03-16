$628.86 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $628.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.63 million. Copart posted sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million.
Copart stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
