$686.49 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $686.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $700.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $424.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 913,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,611.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,715,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,279,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,890,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,041,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -342.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

