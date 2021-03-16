$707.58 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce sales of $707.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.80 million to $712.00 million. Donaldson reported sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $73,236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $23,972,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

