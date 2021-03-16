$804.14 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $804.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.30 million to $938.29 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $626.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.