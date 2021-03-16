$844.54 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce $844.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $841.43 million to $847.65 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $753.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Several analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 160,374 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 104.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.