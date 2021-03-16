$867.52 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $867.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $823.40 million to $884.00 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $588.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 65.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

