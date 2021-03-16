$87.24 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $92.90 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $57.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $326.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of VIVO opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,064 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 49,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

