888 (LON:888) Sets New 52-Week High at $336.50

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 336.50 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.30), with a volume of 166047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.88.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

