9,520 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $174.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.30.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

