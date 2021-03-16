$97.37 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.74 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $77.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $397.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.07 million to $416.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $470.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,642,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,060,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 418,490 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

